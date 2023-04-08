Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Down 4%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 1,131,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,791,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

BYND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 27th. Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.00.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

