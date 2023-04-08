BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) One Day Volume Hits $430,175.18

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $27,938.95 or 1.00026287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $346.97 million and approximately $430,175.18 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008005 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00031175 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018743 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003481 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 28,031.23212484 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $418,999.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

