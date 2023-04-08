Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $15.59 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $15.59 or 0.00055840 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $273.11 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00137508 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00037018 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

