Bitcoin Gold One Day Volume Reaches $1.35 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $277.07 million and $1.35 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $15.82 or 0.00056419 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00136865 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00037465 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

