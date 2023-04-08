Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $122,709.80

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and $122,709.80 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.34518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.62782401 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $122,028.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

