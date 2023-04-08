BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,747,000 after acquiring an additional 174,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after acquiring an additional 259,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $656.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,107. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $685.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.15.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

