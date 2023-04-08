BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $699.39

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 699.39 ($8.69) and traded as low as GBX 647 ($8.04). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 653 ($8.11), with a volume of 372,550 shares traded.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 697.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 672.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22.

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust alerts:

BlackRock World Mining Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 23.50 ($0.29) dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s payout ratio is currently 8,703.70%.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.