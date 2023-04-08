Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Boosted by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up 0.9% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,998,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $126.80.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.79.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,617,616 shares valued at $1,734,240,167. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

