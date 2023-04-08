Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $368,969.00 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $368,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,681,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Wednesday, April 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $2,080,599.78.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $2,022,138.68.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $2,340,905.52.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,232,290.95.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $2,378,443.70.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,247,367.76.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $2,378,136.01.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $2,316,598.01.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $2,174,137.54.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $68.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.47. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $132.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.68 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.81.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.