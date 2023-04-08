Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $138.09

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.09 ($1.71) and traded as low as GBX 137.60 ($1.71). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 138.80 ($1.72), with a volume of 410,128 shares trading hands.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 147 ($1.83) target price on shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
The company has a market capitalization of £848.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.67 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 135.83.
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.
