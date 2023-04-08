Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.49 million and a PE ratio of -23.13.
