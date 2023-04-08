BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$21.70 and last traded at C$21.70. Approximately 14,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 18,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.62.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.35.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

Featured Stories

