BNB (BNB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $476.03 Million

BNB (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, BNB has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $311.78 or 0.01112524 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $49.23 billion and $476.03 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 157,886,920 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 157,887,144.22670695. The last known price of BNB is 311.57641683 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1243 active market(s) with $510,078,870.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
