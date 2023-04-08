Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) were up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 61,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 75,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market cap of C$42.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

