Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 270 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 2.1% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.33% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $52,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.20. 784,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,858. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.