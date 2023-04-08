Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 299 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 295,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,428,000 after purchasing an additional 204,390 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 451,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,962. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.68. The firm has a market cap of $278.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.58 and a 200 day moving average of $196.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

