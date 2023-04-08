Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 348 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 1.2% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Amphenol worth $30,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 511,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,924,000 after acquiring an additional 63,652 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 68,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 181,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after buying an additional 119,840 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APH stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.64. 1,816,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.91. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

