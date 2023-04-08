Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 255 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $25,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $352.80. 170,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,574. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.65 and a 200 day moving average of $328.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $440.07.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.62.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

