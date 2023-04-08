Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 611,740 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 144.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611,740 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.15% of Clarivate worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,546,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,730,000 after buying an additional 15,988,500 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Clarivate by 86.1% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,781,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,170,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,964,000 after purchasing an additional 319,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,303 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,900,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Price Performance

Clarivate stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.08. 5,162,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821,851. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clarivate Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

See Also

