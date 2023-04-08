Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Nexstar Media Group worth $15,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NXST traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $172.96. 198,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,892. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.30. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $217.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

