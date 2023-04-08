Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $20.05 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.08% of CDW worth $20,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW Stock Down 1.3 %

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $185.50. 545,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,871. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

