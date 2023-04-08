Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $36.44 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Brown & Brown makes up approximately 1.5% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $36,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.5 %

BRO traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.14. 799,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average is $58.13. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $73.86.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

