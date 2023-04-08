Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,729,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,692. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

