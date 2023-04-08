Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 29 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $446.62. 608,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,665. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $466.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.54.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

