Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNTGY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $14.78 on Monday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.