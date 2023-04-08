Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,163 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.1% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of Broadcom worth $420,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,976,973,000 after buying an additional 188,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,786,039,000 after buying an additional 74,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $622.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $613.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.09. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

