Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Increased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.0% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $6.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $622.64. 1,449,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50. The company has a market capitalization of $259.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $613.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.09.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

