Brokerages Set EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Price Target at $21.98

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.23.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

