Brokerages Set Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Price Target at C$15.38

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.38.

SCL has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shawcor Stock Down 1.1 %

TSE:SCL opened at C$11.83 on Friday. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$4.44 and a 52 week high of C$14.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$830.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

