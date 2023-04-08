BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,308 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 397,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,683 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.37. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $107.73. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.