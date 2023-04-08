BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 549 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $168.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.55 and a 200 day moving average of $155.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

