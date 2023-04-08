BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,107 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,203 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,594 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

