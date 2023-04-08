BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,135 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.6 %

CFG stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $45.34.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.35.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

