BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,288,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $242.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $274.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

