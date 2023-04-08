BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 13,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 275,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $70.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.76. The firm has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.