BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $4.25 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,378 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $2,893,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,650,708.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,478 shares of company stock worth $16,940,140 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

Shares of TMUS opened at $149.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

