BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $6.12 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,982,000 after buying an additional 617,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,712,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,032,000 after buying an additional 143,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,467,000 after buying an additional 81,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Further Reading

