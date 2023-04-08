BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $9.48 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day moving average is $79.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

