BTC Capital Management Inc. Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after buying an additional 1,483,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,619,000 after acquiring an additional 522,009 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,162,000 after acquiring an additional 434,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,860,000 after purchasing an additional 385,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,556,000 after purchasing an additional 331,490 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $78.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average of $86.65.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

