BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,740 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.5% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 474,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,709,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $184.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $253.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

