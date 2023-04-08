BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 34,987 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,470,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,405,000 after purchasing an additional 163,151 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,854,000 after buying an additional 42,273 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,065,000 after buying an additional 98,903 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,484,000 after acquiring an additional 22,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.41. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.81.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

