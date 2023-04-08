BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.39.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

