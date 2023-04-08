BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 215 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.85.

NYSE BLK opened at $656.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $685.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.15. The company has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

