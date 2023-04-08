BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 598 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Entergy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Entergy by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Up 0.4 %

ETR opened at $110.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.10. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.69.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.