BTC Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,822,000 after buying an additional 92,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $228.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $259.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.69 and a 200-day moving average of $233.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

