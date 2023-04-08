BTD Capital Fund (NYSEARCA:DIP) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of BTD Capital Fund (NYSEARCA:DIP – Get Rating) traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.41. 628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

BTD Capital Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04.

About BTD Capital Fund

(Get Rating)

The Btd Capital Fund (DIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to optimize short-term trading opportunities within US equities. The fund is actively managed, using artificial intelligence and data modeling to select and weight individual stock positions.

Further Reading

