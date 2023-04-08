BuildUp One Day Trading Volume Tops $56,558.03 (BUP)

BuildUp (BUP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. In the last week, BuildUp has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BuildUp token can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. BuildUp has a market capitalization of $136.59 million and approximately $56,558.03 worth of BuildUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BuildUp Profile

BuildUp’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. BuildUp’s official website is gomoneda.com. BuildUp’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BuildUp (BUP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BuildUp has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BuildUp is 0.01378723 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $58,070.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gomoneda.com/.”

