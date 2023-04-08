CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CAE. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.75.
CAE Stock Performance
TSE:CAE opened at C$31.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01. CAE has a 1-year low of C$20.90 and a 1-year high of C$35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
