CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CAE. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.75.

TSE:CAE opened at C$31.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01. CAE has a 1-year low of C$20.90 and a 1-year high of C$35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.04 billion. CAE had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.2864121 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

