Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.53. 490,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,448,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Camber Energy Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camber Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Camber Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Camber Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 25,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Camber Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Camber Energy in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

About Camber Energy

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focus on Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

