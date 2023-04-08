Canaccord Genuity Group Increases ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) Price Target to C$0.14

ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group to C$0.14 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
ChannelAdvisor is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.
